George Way (04-13-18)

BALDWIN - George Lee Way, 72, passed away on Friday, April 13, 2018, from results of cancer.
Mr. Way was born on January 26, 1946, in Manning, S.C., the son of the late Clarence and Rena Mae Allen Way. He was the past president of Banks County Cattleman's Association. Mr. Way retired as owner-operator of Way Fabrication with 30 years of service. He was a United States Navy Veteran.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Cary and Sarah Way, Homer, and Freddie and Melanie Way, Cornelia; sister, Mary Ann Dubose, Sumter, S.C.; brothers, Clarence "Bubba" Way, Sumpter, S.C., Harry Lee "Sammy" Way, Sumter, S.C., and Kenneth Allen, Sumter, S.C.; five grandchildren, Courtney Way, John Way, Josh Way, Caroline Way and Keragan Way; and a special friend, Alice Evans, Sumter, S.C.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 16, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with Elder Terrell Simmons and Dr. Roy G. Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerrell Beatty officiating and military honors to be provided by the United States Navy.
Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
