Gwen Easterling (04-15-18)

WINDER - Gwen Easterling, 87, entered eternal life on April 15, 2018.
She was born April 13, 1931, in Evergreen, S.C., the daughter of the late D.C. and Jessie Haynes Edwards. Mrs. Easterling resided in Barrow County since 1973 and was a former resident of Doraville, Ga. She owned and operated Gwen's Beauty Nook and was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula.
Survivors include her husband, Doug Easterling, Jr., Winder; children, Doug (Janice) Easterling, III, Winder, Gail (Tom) Pope, North Prairie, Wisc., Craig Easterling, Hartwell, Ga., Chris (Kim) Easterling, Winder, and Jill (Allen) Cooper, Hoschton; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Pat Baker, Florence, S.C.
The Family will receive friends Thursday, April 19, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, April 19, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment will be in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
