COMMERCE - Virginia Lee "Jennie" Bailey Parrott, 61, entered into rest Monday, April 9, 2018.
Mrs. Parrott was born in Richmond, Va., the daughter of the late Robert and Carroll Costello Bailey, and was of the Christian denomination.
Survivors include her son, Luke Parrott, Jefferson; daughter, Danielle Catudal and her husband Joseph, Maryland; the father of her children, Bobby Parrott, Jasper; two sisters, Mary Carroll Flynn and Jeanne Barney, Virginia; three brothers, Robert Bailey, Jr., Charles E. Bailey and John Michael Bailey, all of Virginia, six grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 20, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
'Jennie' Parrott (04-09-18)
