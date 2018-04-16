Peter Drake (04-13-18)

BRASELTON - Peter Radcliff Drake, 75, passed away Friday, April 13, 2018.

Mr. Drake was a United States Army veteran. His hobbies included woodworking, in which he and his son David just completed a project, and boating on Lake Lanier. He had a passion for animals too.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years of marriage, Dorothy Drake; son, David Drake and wife Angela, Roswell; sister, Pamela Drake, California; and grandson, Jackson Drake.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
