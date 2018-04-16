Anne Spealman (04-14-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, April 16. 2018
ATLANTA - Anne Brown Spealman, 94, formerly of Newnan, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018.

She was born April 15, 1923, in Newnan, Ga., the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Brown and Mary Magdalene Alexander Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Ray D. Spealman, Sr., Hoschton, where he was born and raised. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Charles W. Brown, J.L. Brown, Margaret Brown Means, Paul Gene Brown.

Anne grew up in Newnan and was a member of the Newnan High School Class of 1945. She and her husband raised their only child, Ray, Jr., in Atlanta and were longtime members of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Grant Park. She worked for 20 years at J.P. Stevens Engraving Company.

Survivors include a son, Ray D. Spealman, Jr., Atlanta; dear friend and cousin, Cora Brown, Newnan; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral will be held Friday, April 20, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Daly officiating. Burial will follow at Ramah Baptist Church Cemetery in Palmetto. The visitation is Thursday evening between 6 and 8 p.m. at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, Newnan.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com

McKoon Funeral Home, Newnan is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.