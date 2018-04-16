McCannon praises end to state austerity cuts

Madison County School superintendent Allen McCannon praised Gov. Nathan Deal’s decision to end 18 years of austerity cuts to the budgets of school systems across the state at the county school board’s April 10 meeting.
“This decision was monumental,” McCannon said. “I just want to say thank you on behalf of the board, staff and the community, to the governor and to our local legislators for ending these cuts.”
McCannon said ending the cuts gave the school system an extra $580,000 in this year’s budget and said a total of $31.5 million had been taken from the county school system budget over the past 18 years through these cuts.
In other business April 10, assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight told the board that they are also hoping for an increase in local tax revenues. She said Foothills Academy is getting more revenue. But she also pointed out that at the same time, federal grant dollars are decreasing and a Coastal Plains $132,000 grant is also going away.
She said the biggest increase in expenditures is the $1.2 million (more than four percent) increase in TRS (teachers’ retirement).
Knight also said there are a number of vacancies for next year, which is usual, and reminded the board that the school system is hosting a recruitment fair at the board office on April 24 from 3 to 6 p.m.
She also reported that there will be no meal increases for the upcoming school year, although an increase is likely for the following year.
Assistant superintendent Michael Williams reported that three elementary schools (Comer, Ila and Hull-Sanford) have been selected to pilot a new Department of Education formative “game-based” assessment for first and second graders. Williams said only about 20 students from these grades would be included in the program which is called “Keenville.”
Williams said college and career academy representatives recently met with a Great Promise Partnership representative about its non-profit program aimed at helping at-risk youth earn work experience, graduate and go on to successful careers. He said Caterpillar would like them to consider implementing the program.
Williams also introduced new assistant superintendent Jody Goodroe, who will replace him as curriculum and instruction assistant superintendent on June 1, when Williams takes over for superintendent Dr. McCannon upon his retirement.
In other matters, the board approved the 2018-19 school calendar and the purchase of four modular units for Colbert Elementary. Board members agreed that they would like to tour the new modular units, which will likely house the second grade next year. The modular units will be interconnected, with three classrooms and a fourth unit set up as restrooms and a work area for students.
PERSONNEL
The board approved the following personnel recommendations at their meeting Tuesday night.
Colbert – They accepted the retirement of second grade teacher Debby Wood and parpro Pam Yeary. They also accepted the resignation of parapro Jessica Booth and hired Amber Drake to take her place for the remainder of the school year
Comer – They approved maternity FMLA for fourth grade teacher Catherine Knight and hired Alison Trump as her long-term sub. They approved the resignations of pre-K parapro Casie Tyson and ESOL parent and student support specialist Soe Meh.
Danielsville – They accepted the retirement of third grade teacher Sharon Foster, technology specialist Gail Cochran and parapro Kathy Egan. They also approved leave without pay for second grade teacher Greta Whitworth.
Hull-Sanford – They approved maternity FMLA for kindergarten teacher Jessie Slusher and they accepted the resignation of fourth grade teacher Leigh Ann Page. They approved the transfer of ISI SPED teacher Frank May from the high school to replace Sandy Cory and approved the transfer of secretary/FTE coordinator Stacey Gordon from Colbert Elementary to replace Joley Dixon. They also hired Amber Pilgrim as a long term sub/caregiver.
Ila – They hired Devon Kitchens as a long term sub for Garland Ryder and hired Christy Sapp as a long term sub for Sarah Black. They also approved medical FMLA for third grade teacher Melissa Ward and hired Debbie Morris as her long term sub.
MCMS – They hired Clint Orr to replace ELA teacher Garry Michael Garzarek. They hired SPED teacher Jay Beebe (to replace Nina Peters) and also hired math teachers John Spinks and Amber Trotter.
MCHS – They approved medical FMLA for bookkeeper Diane Klein and extended FMLA for assistant principal Julie Shadburn and health/personal fitness teacher Julie Phillips. They accepted the resignation of assistant principal Melissa Conway and agreed to leave without pay for WBL/YAP coordinator Sarah Waldrop. They hired ELA teacher Patricia Colalancia to replace Emily Dukes. They also accepted the retirement of assistant principal David Coberly and history teacher Stephen Crouse.
Transportation – They accepted the resignations of field trip bus driver Wayne Baxter and SPED bus driver Cynthia Carlton (who will remain as call-in sub driver).
System – They approved the transfer of Chris Forrer from Colbert Elementary principal to school improvement and accountability director to replace Amanda Sailors.
