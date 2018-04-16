Murder case evidence found in local dumpster

A plastic tub containing bloody clothing reportedly connected to a Walton County murder was reportedly found in a dumpster behind Paoli Junction Convenience Store recently.
According to Lt. Jimmy Patton with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office no crime took place at the location, however the sheriff’s office received a tip to take a look at the dumpster.
According to a sheriff’s office incident report, Lt. Jason Ring was contacted by Sheriff Michael Moore by phone, who requested that he go to the store to locate the plastic tub that was believed to be inside the dumpster. Ring was met at the scene by Deputy Neal Hinsley who assisted him in the search.
They recovered the gray plastic container and opened it, where they found what Ring described as what looked like light-colored jeans with what appeared to be blood stains on them. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified, along with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the scene was turned over to them for processing.
According to The Covington News, two men were charged in connection with the murder after a body was found buried near a Loganville-area home.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced the charges in the case, which involved the cooperation of numerous federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including Madison County.
Jonathan Britt Lester and Roger Gene Watters, both 21, were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. A third man, Roger Gene Watters, 44, was charged with tampering with evidence. All three suspects are reported to be from Walton County.
