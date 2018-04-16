Local leaders pleased with ‘Roundabout North’

Danielsville’s second roundabout, or “Roundabout North” as Police Chief Brenan Baird jokingly referred to it, is up and running and the mayor and council seemed generally pleased with how it’s operating at the council’s business meeting April 9.
Mayor Todd Higdon told the council that a meeting with the D.O.T. was scheduled for Wednesday, April 11, to discuss the continuing construction of curb and gutter, crosswalks, sidewalks and islands around the new traffic control device.
Baird said he had heard a few complaints about the roundabout but that, so far, there have been no accidents.
Higdon said the roundabout will be a single circular lane with a raised grassy center.
“It has absolutely improved traffic flow in the city,” Higdon said.
In other business, the mayor asked that anyone planning to burn tree limbs or other debris in the city limits obtain a burn permit from the forestry service and the county before doing so.
The council agreed to pay for IT upgrades (server and licenses) for the city at a cost of $7,972.
The council also discussed that another camera will be added to the city hall parking lot to eliminate blind spots.
Chief Baird said an ad has been submitted to The Journal seeking a new police officer to replace Jonathon Burnette, who transferred to the sheriff’s office last month.
Baird told the council that the police department responded to 31 calls for service in March and 34 self-initiated contacts (traffic stops, suspicious circumstances, ordinance violations) and of those, 15 citations were issued and 18 warnings.
Mayor Higdon reported that the maintenance department handled 73 work orders for March. He also said that weather has interfered with the grass-cutting and other maintenance duties during the month.
The council also heard that maintenance department worker Rick Stuchell will be moved from part to full time and that Daniel Newton is acting maintenance director while Daniel Turpin is out on medical leave.
