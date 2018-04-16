Heart of the matter: New protocol on cardiac cases has success stories

Heather Osburn sat close with her long-time boyfriend, Milton Wilcher of Danielsville, on the couch Feb. 28 as they watched “Bleeding Steel” on TV.
That’s when it happened, when life took a severe detour, when Wilcher nearly faced his end.
“He just tensed up and I thought he needed to cough, and I sat up off of him, because I was leaning on his shoulder,” said Osburn.
Wilcher went into cardiac arrest. He quit breathing. He was dying. There was no time to waste.
The weather was rainy, so the two hadn’t taken a Harley ride that day. Osburn was home with Wilcher, because she didn’t need to pick up her daughter from the middle school, like she often did.
Those circumstances worked in Wilcher’s favor. Other things helped, too. Osburn called 9-1-1 immediately, then started chest compressions. She didn’t just wait for help. She took action.
Danielsville police chief Brenan Baird was the first person to arrive at the Windy Ridge Drive residence. It was outside the city limits, but Baird said the patrol car doesn’t spontaneously cut off once he hits the city limits. No, he wanted to help save a life. And he rushed into the home and took over chest compressions.
“I probably did maybe a couple of minutes (of compressions), but it wasn’t long,” said Baird. “It’s difficult. He’s not a little fellow and that couch is not the best circumstances you could do CPR on, but I was not man enough to move him off the couch. So there we were.”
But the actions of Osburn and Baird kept Wilcher alive long enough for paramedics Kyle Ford, Rob Lockwood, Shane Laflam and EMS director Bobby Smith to arrive and get the car maintenance technician hooked up to a Lucas device, an automatic chest compression machine.
Osburn said exactly what happened with Wilcher’s heart wasn’t clear. He was in the hospital from Feb. 28 to March 13. But he survived the heart catastrophe and had an internal defibrillator installed to shock his heart back into a beat if it stops again.
Wilcher wasted little time getting back to what he loves, riding his Harley. Osburn said he was on his bike again within about a week of getting home, though he remains sore. His left arm is weak and he’s eager to hit the weights to build strength in it.
But he’s doing something that looked very much in doubt Feb. 28 — he’s living and breathing. He and Osburn even rode to Tallulah Gorge recently on the Harley. Right now, their concerns aren’t just on Wilcher’s health, but on the fallout between Piedmont Hospital and Blue Cross Blue Shield. They worry about what that will mean financially, a worry shared by many in the Athens area.
But the two are grateful to Madison County’s public safety workers for keeping Wilcher alive. Osburn said she’s glad Madison County prepares for such medical disasters.
“I’m glad they have a protocol they have to follow,” she said.
And that protocol has gotten a serious upgrade in the past year thanks to 14-year EMS veteran and training officer Rebecca Smith, who studied cardiac arrest statistics in recent years for the county and thought that more lives should be saved. She looked at the national average for “Return of Spontaneous Circulation,” (ROSC ) basically a technical term for bringing someone back from the brink of death, and calculated that Madison County’s rate for those cases was considerably lower than the national average. She knew the county had good equipment and good paramedics who received regular training. What was the deal? What was the problem?
“Once I kind of got all that lined up and saw we were functioning great, I turned toward the other aspect of it, which is the community,” said Smith. “And that plays a huge role in saving a life. All of the advanced care that the paramedics provide is pretty useless if we don’t have good basic care before we get there.”
Smith said it’s imperative for community members to understand that simply calling 9-1-1 isn’t the end of the help they can offer to someone in cardiac arrest. They need to take an active role in helping save a life. The minutes that help is on the way are the most critical moments.
Of course, that can be a harrowing and emotional experience for someone in the middle of a life-and-death situation. So she said the old protocol of paramedics walking callers through a lengthy checklist needed to be stripped down, needed to be simplified to the essential need — keeping blood flow going through chest compressions.
“And that’s where our dispatchers came into play,” said Smith. “They really helped educate the public. I think there was a false bit of hope when someone calls 9-1-1. They automatically assume that they’ve done the best thing they can do for their family and they’ll just wait for EMS to get there. Dispatch has made it a point to educate people when they call and say your family member’s chances of survival is not going to be very good if you don’t do chest compressions before they get there.”
Smith said dispatchers have always had instructions for people calling about a cardiac arrest, but she said too much information can be hard to process in such a stressful moment.
“A lot of the instructions were not necessarily outdated, but they were lengthy,” she said. “It took a long time to read it. There was a lot the family had to do. And I felt that they lost them in that process. It scared them a little bit. They have this emotional aspect that they’re in and then they have overwhelming instructions and so we simplified it.”
Dispatcher Matt Cleghorne, who answered the phone when Osborne called, said Smith’s simpler protocol makes a difference.
“She (Smith) has done amazing work,” he said. “Instead of the major process of a CPR case, we shorten to where let’s get blood flow to these people as quick as possible and that way we can make it better for everybody.”
Smith said there’s a second component of the plan, getting law enforcement involved in cardiac emergencies — provided that they are close by and not tied up with other work. She wants to see all county employees and volunteers CPR certified.
“I met with all of the chiefs and the sheriff and David Camp (9-1-1 director) to discuss them giving me permission to relay this to law enforcement whenever there is this situation,” said Smith. “They might be closer, especially during the nighttime. They’re out patrolling. There’s a lot more of them than there are of us. And during the nighttime, it usually takes us three minutes to go en route, plus the amount of time it takes to get there. If we a deputy or officer in the area, they may be there in 30 seconds to a minute. And when you’re talking about somebody in cardiac arrest, the extra minutes mean a huge difference, the difference between going home and having a normal life and having severe neurological deficits.”
Fellow EMS worker Kyle Ford, who leads CPR classes along with Smith, said the Wilcher case is a great example of a loved one, a law officer and emergency workers all pitching in to save a life — exactly what local public safety staff want.
“This call was the epitome of everything we’ve been working for, because it did start out with the family doing CPR initially,” said Ford. “But then Brenan got on the scene and took over compressions and then we got on the scene and took over compressions and put on our Lucas device, our mechanical CPR device.
That’s what we’ve been working for this whole time, having early CPR, because it leads to a beneficial outcome, which is evident in this case especially.”
Smith said she doesn’t know that Wilcher would have lived without Baird’s help that day. She said having law enforcement involved in the medical emergency proved a life saver.
“That in my opinion made the biggest difference in the world, having Brenan there,” she said. “I don’t think he would have had the same outcome he would have if Brenan hadn’t been there.”
Baird said it was a really nice surprise to learn that Wilcher was going to make it. He didn’t think his odds were good that day.
“When Rebecca texted me and told me they got him back, I was a little bit amazed and thoroughly surprised,” said Baird.
He said he’s glad to see law enforcement encouraged to help out in cardiac cases. Now, law enforcement officers are notified of such cases and will try to get to cardiac emergencies if they are able.
“For us, it’s certainly useful for us to have that ability,” said Baird. “We’re always going to go to try and help. But actually having the knowledge and ability to provide that aid before they get there can make the difference between five or six people who continue to live and eight or nine in the past who would not have.”
Smith is being nominated by her peers in Madison County for the John E. Steed Memorial Award for 2018. Co-worker Kyle Ford wrote a letter nominating Smith, citing numerous examples of her efforts to improve quality of care in Madison County. One focus was the change in cardiac case protocol.
He noted that after the cardiac changes were implemented in 2017, Madison County’s ROSC rate in 2017 was 60 percent which is well above the national average of 46 percent.
“MCEMS had four patients return to normal life after cardiac arrest in one year which is noticeably better than the past 15 years in which MCEMS had three people return to normal life that we know of,” said Ford. “The implementation of the new cardiac arrest standards has had an immediate positive impact on our community and raises the bar in region 10 for cardiac arrest care. This has already caused other counties in region 10 to change their approach to cardiac arrests with undoubtedly more to follow as data is collected.”
The changes mean that one local man can still enjoy his rides on his Harley with his girlfriend. And his girlfriend, who also helped save his life, can still enjoy his presence in this world. It’s a fact worthy of thanks. And Wilcher is grateful.
“Thank you very much,” said Wilcher to those who helped him. “God bless you.”
