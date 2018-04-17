Miller and Brown lead Red Raiders to victory over Oconee

Sometimes in sports you’ll see a player or two put a team on their backs to win a ball game. The spectators of Madison County’s game with Oconee County last Friday night witnessed such a game with Logan Brown and Grant Miller doing most of the heavy lifting.
Madison County defeated Oconee 6-1 to complete the series sweep while keeping their region championship hopes alive. Brown went 3-for-3 at the plate with a single, a two-run double, and a two-run homerun. Miller went 1-for-3 at the plate with a single, but most of his work came on the mound. He pitched six innings and only allowed one run on four hits and a walk. He also struck out three batters. Both combined for half of the Red Raider’s eight hits, and they accounted for five of the six runs.
“Logan has been working hard, he was struggling for a little while and we changed some things to change his mindset,” said head coach Chad Gillespie. “His first two hits were to the right side and then he pulls the ball out of the park. Every game Grant pitches, he gives us a chance to win. He keeps the ball, he doesn’t walk people. Breaking ball is good, he’s confident. He just puts us on his back.”
The one walk allowed by Miller came in the top of the third inning with the game tied at zero. An error drove in that runner to give Oconee a 1-0 lead. The lead didn’t last for long though as the Red Raiders piled on four runs in the fourth inning. Chris Lukas started the rally with a lead-off single up the middle. Mason McFarlin then walked and Miller singled on a bunt to load the bases for Joe Lukas who drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Brown hit his double right after to clear the bases. He scored on a single to right field by Josh Cotton to extend the Raider’s lead to 4-1. Brown put the game out of reach in the sixth inning with a two-run home run that set the score at 6-1.
Miller retired the last four batters he faced, and Garrett Dowell retired the side in the seventh inning to end the game with the Raiders knocking down seven-straight batters.
“Our backs are against the wall, which is kind of how it’s been all year,” He said. “When our backs are against the wall, we battle. And now our backs have been against the wall for this week and next week, we answered the call for this week. This was a real big series for us that we could have just given up.”
Madison County is currently third place in Region 8-AAAA, but they can still win the region championship. To do so, they will need to sweep Jefferson this week, and North Oconee has to lose at least one game. That would set up a three-way tie and Madison County could possibly get the tie-breaker. If North Oconee loses two games this week then Madison County will win the region as the Raiders and Dragons would both be 10-5 in region play, but Madison County would clearly have the tie-breaker over Jefferson.
