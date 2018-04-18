Braselton council sets priorities

Sidewalks, street lights and interstate exit improvements are among Braselton leaders’ top priorities for the next year.
The Braselton Town Council discussed its short-term priorities at an all-day planning meeting Friday. Council members listed over 20 priorities, but the following ranked the highest:
•Improvements to the I-85 bridge overpasses including fencing and Braselton branding.
•Website improvements (to include more town related documents including agendas) and possible development of a mobile app.
•Comprehensive plan and development code update.
•Street lights in the Spout Springs Rd. area which would allow the town to display Braselton banners on the light poles and help brand that area as being part of the town.
•A Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA)-funded stormwater project, which would include sidewalks from Keys Crossing to downtown.
•Streamline its planning and development process. Council members discussed this priority at length during the Friday meeting. Specifically, the council discussed the need to enforce its current ordinances and ensure that the planning director is defending the town’s rules when dealing with developers.
