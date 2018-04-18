Braselton hopes lights will deter trucks

Wednesday, April 18. 2018
Braselton leaders hope new lighting will deter truckers from parking on the interstate ramps.

The Braselton Town Council got an update on the issue at its recent all-day planning session.

Braselton and the Georgia Department of Transportation previously signed an intergovernmental agreement that includes lighting on interstate ramps at both exits in Braselton.

Town manager Jennifer Scott said there are several benefits including a stronger sense of safety for travelers and deterring truck drivers from parking.

“It keeps all those trucks from parking on the ramps that we can no longer move,” said Scott.

