Commerce students would be better protected than they are now if teachers were allowed to carry guns, Chris Nicholson, a city school parent and former Marine, told the Commerce Board of Education last week.
Nicholson urged the board to adopt a policy that would allow teachers to carry concealed weapons. He said the program should be voluntary and those who choose to do so should be screened and trained.
See the full story in the April 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Arming teachers issue raised in Commerce
