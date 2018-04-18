Two local boards of education recently discussed policies on arming school employees.
Jefferson City School System leaders are considering a policy that would allow certain employees to carry a firearm on school grounds.
The Jefferson Board of Education discussed the issue at its April 12 meeting. It could adopt the policy next month.
Meanwhile, the Commerce City School System Board of Education heard from a parent, who argued students would be better protected than they are now if teachers were allowed to carry guns.
Nicholson urged the board to adopt a policy that would allow teachers to carry concealed weapons.
See those stories in the April 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Schools talk weapons on campus
