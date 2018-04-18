Deadline nears for voter registration

Jackson County’s Elections and Registration Office has released the following important dates for the upcoming May primary/nonpartisan election and the special election in the City of Hoschton.
VOTER REGISTRATION
Residents wanting to vote in the upcoming May primary/nonpartisan election or in the Hoschton city election need to register to vote by April 24. All applications must be postmarked by this date.
See more election news in the April 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
