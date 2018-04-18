Palmer named EJCHS principal

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, April 18. 2018
Chanda Palmer was named principal of East Jackson Comprehensive High School Monday night by the Jackson County Board of Education.

Palmer replaces Jamie Dixon, who is leaving at the end of the school year to become principal at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie.

See the full story in the April 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.