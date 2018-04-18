Chanda Palmer was named principal of East Jackson Comprehensive High School Monday night by the Jackson County Board of Education.
Palmer replaces Jamie Dixon, who is leaving at the end of the school year to become principal at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie.
See the full story in the April 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Palmer named EJCHS principal
