Nolan Ragsdale (04-15-18)

Nolan E. Ragsdale, 96, passed away on Sunday, April 15, 2018.
Mr. Ragsdale was born on October 21, 1921, in Banks County, the son of the late Thomas E. and Ola Brawner Ragsdale.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Ragsdale. Mr. Ragsdale was a United States Army Veteran having served during World War II in North Africa, Italy, and Germany. He was a 1959 graduate of the University of Houston in Texas where he obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Business. He then went on to receive his law degree from Woodrow Wilson College of Law in 1975. Mr. Ragsdale was a retired accountant and auditor with the Public Service Commission. He was a member of Homer United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post in Homer.
Survivors include his sister, Marie R. Creel of Doraville; brother, Theron Ragsdale of Oakridge, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, at Homer United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jim McLendon and Rob Mabry officiating. Interment will follow in Banks County Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the United States Army Honor Guard, Grant Reeves VFW Post #7720, Habersham County American Legion Post #84, and Rabun County DAV Chapter #15. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 20, at Whitfield Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Homer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Homer, Georgia 30547.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia.
