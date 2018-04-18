Early voting coming up

Early voting for the May 22 election will begin on April 30 and go through May 18.
Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
A Saturday date has also been scheduled for early voting. The hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 12.
Early voting will be held at the Banks County Elections Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer.
Mail absentee voting will be held April 3 through May 18.
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Local seats on the Republican ballot will include the following:
•Banks County Board of Commissioners, District 1: Incumbent Danny Maxwell and Sam Moon.
•BOC, District 3: Incumbent Sammy Reece and Pat Westmoreland.
•Georgia House of Representatives, District 28: Incumbent Dan Gasaway and Chris Erwin.
Other contested seats on the Republican ballot will include the following:
•Governor: Casey Cagle, Eddie Hayes, Hunter Hill, Brian Kemp, Clay Tippins, Marc Urbach and Michael Williams.
•Lieutenant Governor: Geoff Duncan, Rick Jeffares and David Shafer.
•Secretary of State: David Belle Isle, Buzz Brockway, Josh McKoon and Brad Raffensperger.
•Commissioner of Insurance: Jim Beck, Jay Florence and Tracy Jordan.
•State School Superintendent: Incumbent Richard Woods and John Barge.
•Public Service Commissioner: Incumbent Tricia Pridemore and John Hitchins III.
•Court of Appeals Judge: Ken Hodges and Ken Shigley.
DEMOCRAT BALLOT
There are no local races on the Democrat ballot. State races include the following:
•Governor: Stacey Abrams and Stacey Evans.
•Lieutenant Governor: Sarah Riggs Amico and Triana Arnold James.
•Secretary of State: John Barrow, Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Rakeim “R.J.” Hadley.
•Commissioner of Insurance: Janice Laws and Cindy Zeldin.
•State School Superintendent: Sid Chapman, Sam Mosteller and Otha E. Thornton Jr.
•Commissioner of Labor: Ricahrd Keatley and Fred Quinn.
•Public Service Commissioner: Lindy Miller, John Noel and Johnny C. White.
•Public Service Commissioner: Dawn A. Randolph and Doug Stoner.
•U.S. Representative, 116th District: Dave Cooper and John McCall.
•Court of Appeals Judge: Ken Hodges and Ken Shigley.
ROAD TAX
Also on the May 22 ballot, voters will be asked to decide whether a one-cent tax for road and bridge improvements in the county should be approved. It is estimated that $15 million will be collected with 75 percent to be used in unincorporated areas of the county and 25 percent to be divided among the towns based on population.
The BOC has approved a list of road and bridge projects that would be funded with the county portion of the tax, estimated to be $11 million.
A breakdown on the percentage of the tax that would go to each town includes the following: Homer, 7.96 percent; Maysville, 6.46 percent; Baldwin, 5.17 percent; Alto, 3.6 percent; Lula, 1.10 percent; and Gillsville, 0.21 percent.
For more election news, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
Early voting coming up
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry