Track and Field: BC prepares for region meet at Rabun Co.

This week, the Banks County High School boys’ and girls’ track teams look to move as many competitors as they can to the state sectionals next week.
Last year, BC had 24 competitors advance to sectionals and in the process, the boys claimed the Region 8-AA championship and the girls finished second. At region, the top-four finishers in each event make it to sectionals.
“I think both teams are in a good place right now,” head coach Will Foster said. “It has been a while since our last big meet, so we have had some time to practice hard and get some quality workouts in.
“Right now, neither team is the favorite going into the region meet, so we will use that to keep us focused and remind us of what we will have to do to win a region title. I tell the kids often that it does not do us any good to think about what other people and other teams are going to do. All we can do is focus on our training, our performances and our mindsets going into the region meet. I feel good about where we are. Now it is down to what we can do at the meet.”
