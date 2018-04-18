Baseball: Leopards eliminated from playoff race

Going into this weekend’s matchup at Oglethorpe County, the Banks County Leopards were looking to clinch the No. 4 seed for the state playoffs for Region 8-AA. All they needed to was split the doubleheader at Oglethorpe County.
But not everything always goes according to plan as the Leopards lost both games to Oglethorpe. The Leopards have missed the Class AA state playoffs. Their record is 12-14.
Who’s next?: The Leopards’ final three games begins today (Wednesday) at Monroe Area. On Thursday, Monroe Area will travel to Banks County. On Friday, the Leopards will host Walhalla.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
