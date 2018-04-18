There’s an old adage that says, “There’s a first time for everything,” and that adage now applies to the East Jackson Eagle tennis team.
For the first time in program history, the Eagles will be dancing into the state tournament as they qualified as the No. 4 seed for Region 8-AAA. The Eagles will play on the road at Greater Atlanta Christian in the first round today (Wednesday).
“It was very exciting for the team,” head coach Johnathan Harris said. “The players worked very hard to reach this point and embraced the moment during the region tournament.
“Needless to say I am very proud of them and the dedication they have shown. Being a part of the first team in school history to reach state is very special.”
East Jackson qualified for state with a 4-0 win over Morgan County last Wednesday in the 8-AAA tournament. The Eagles received wins from Ashton Sosebee (No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-0), Colby Henson (No. 2 singles, 6-2, 7-5), Garrett Lounder and Adam Richey (No. 1 doubles, 6-3, 6-2) and Kendall Sosebee and Braeden Lowe (No. 2 doubles, 6-0, 6-1).
Harris “definitely” thought the team could accomplish this feat. The Eagles had been close over the past several years.
“We were close a few years ago and lost 2-3 to Elbert County, and were in the same situation and lost to Hart County,” Harris explained. “In both situations, we were the higher-seeded team and just didn’t play well. The team came out against Morgan County this year and took control of the matches early to gain momentum. That momentum carried them to finishing off the matches and advancing.”
BOYS' TENNIS: Eagles make tennis playoffs for first time ever
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry