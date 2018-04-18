BASEBALL: Dragon offense held in check in loss to Madison Co.

The Jefferson Dragons will have two more opportunities to clinch the Region 8-AAAA title, but they’ll have to bring their bats with them.
The sixth-ranked Dragons (17-8, 10-3) were limited to three hits in a 3-0 shutout loss to Madison County Tuesday at home. Patrick Hickox threw all seven innings, allowing eight hits and no walks while striking out four in taking the loss.
“Pat pitched good enough to win,” coach Tommy Knight said. “We should have given him some more (run) support. We had runners on and didn’t get a big hit when we needed it in several innings. Credit their guy, he did a good job against us. He kept us off stride.”
The two teams will play again today (Wednesday) in Danielsville at 5:55 p.m. before wrapping the series up back at Jefferson Friday at 5:55 p.m.
Jefferson needs one win to close out the Region 8-AAAA title.
In a pitchers’ duel between Hickox and Madison County’s Holton McGaha, the game remained scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when the Red Raiders’ Chris Lukas ripped a two-out, two-run double. Madison County added another run in the top of the seventh with an RBI double from Josh Cotton.
Jefferson had a hard time figuring out McGaha, who threw six scoreless frames, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out 10.
“He kept us off balance,” Knight said. “He threw the fastball where he wanted to and mixed up enough breaking pitches to make his fast ball seem faster.”
