The Jefferson boys’ soccer team grabbed a pair of non-region victories as the Dragons near the program record for wins in a season.
Jefferson is now 10-4-1 after wins over Oglethorpe County (last Tuesday) and Banks County (Thursday). The school record is 11 wins.
The Dragons beat Oglethorpe County 2-0 last Tuesday on the road with goals from Ernesto Mendoza and Luis Mendoza. Cam Smith finished with two assists.
“We beat a very good Oglethorpe county team that has 13 seniors,” Jefferson coach Casey Colquitt said. “Addison Clay and Lucas Mendoza had very solid games in defense.”
Jefferson followed that up with a 4-0 win over Banks County at home on senior night. Luis Mendoza, Ernesto Mendoza, Jacob Powers and Brandon Hudson all scored goals. Dylan Paulus finished with two assists, while Hunter Beatty and Jackson Aquilia each had one.
The Dragons will close the regular season in region action against Stephens County Thursday on the road. Jefferson sits in fourth-place in 8-AAAA, a half a game behind St. Pius X in the win column. The Dragons hold the tiebreaker over St. Pius with a head-to-head win.
BOYS' SOCCER: Jefferson improves to 10-4-1 after recent wins
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry