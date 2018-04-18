BOYS' SOCCER: Panthers fall in tests against highly-ranked foes

Jackson County tangled with a pair of top-flight foes last week, and the Panthers (6-9, 6-4) were beaten twice, they did nothing to discourage coach Tammi Gowen with the playoffs looming.
The team fell to Class AAA’s fourth-ranked team, East Hall (11-2-2), 3-0 last Tuesday and then lost 1-0 to Class AAAA’s No. 3 team, Chestatee (13-2), Friday
“I am very proud of the team,” Gowen said. “They have risen and surpassed my expectations. They have really come together as a group and despite some minor setbacks have worked together to achieve their goals. They weren’t happy with the losses but know what to do to improve as we prepare for our playoff matches.”
The Panthers will be a No. 2 seed for the upcoming Class AAA state playoffs. Jackson County was scheduled to play Johnson, Class AAAAA’s No. 5 ranked team, this past Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
