The Jackson County girls’ coach Matt Maier wanted his team to be tested before entering the Class AAA playoffs and a Saturday contest with highly-ranked North Oconee certainly fit that bill.
The Panthers (13-3) fell 2-1 to the Titans, ranked No. 7 in Class AAAA, on the road.
Lindsay Fowler scored the team’s lone goal, finding the back of the net in the second half.
North Oconee built a 2-0 lead before Fowler scored.
“I thought the girls performed well,” coach Matt Maier said. “I wanted to stress them leading up to the playoffs and I think that was accomplished.”
Jackson County was coming off a 1-0 win over Chestatee at home the night before.
“We controlled most of the Chestatee game and had several scoring chances that we just didn’t convert,” Maier said. “North Oconee had more chances against us, but we were coming off a game a night before. We rallied and showed a lot of mental and physical endurance. These games gave us a much better idea of where we need to improve.”
Jackson County closes its regular season Thursday against Class AAAAAAA program Mountain View (9-6-1).
“Thursday will be a real stiff test for the girls and coaches,” Maier said. “We need to take what we learned the past two games, make corrections, practice it, implement it and execute it against a high-level opponent. Win or lose, we will come out a better team.”
