Senior Liz Quilliams scored two goals while fellow senior Briana Rosales also scored as the Jefferson girls (9-4) beat Banks County 4-0 on senior night Thursday.
Valerie LaDue also found the back of the net, scoring a goal off an assist from Rosales, who finished with two assists.
Senior Payton Navas had an assist in the win and Margo Perry finished with an assist as well.
Senior goal keeper Sophia LaMar and a back line that included seniors Haleigh Williamson and Payton Naves recorded the shutout.
Prior to beating Banks County, the Dragons beat Oglethorpe County 5-1. Kristin Dean, Chloe Hopcraft, Dagney Berger, Rayan Torres and Lauren Wilson all scored goals. Caitlin Schroeder finished with two assists while Halie Vaughan and LaDue each had one assist. Only ninth and 10th graders played per Oglethorpe County’s request.
Jefferson closes its season Thursday against region foe Stephens County. The Dragons sit in third place in 8-AAAA with a 2-2 record.
GIRLS' SOCCER: Jefferson girls beat Banks Co. on senior night
