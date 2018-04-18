GIRLS' SOCCER: Jefferson girls beat Banks Co. on senior night

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, April 18. 2018
Senior Liz Quilliams scored two goals while fellow senior Briana Rosales also scored as the Jefferson girls (9-4) beat Banks County 4-0 on senior night Thursday.
Valerie LaDue also found the back of the net, scoring a goal off an assist from Rosales, who finished with two assists.
Senior Payton Navas had an assist in the win and Margo Perry finished with an assist as well.
Senior goal keeper Sophia LaMar and a back line that included seniors Haleigh Williamson and Payton Naves recorded the shutout.
Prior to beating Banks County, the Dragons beat Oglethorpe County 5-1. Kristin Dean, Chloe Hopcraft, Dagney Berger, Rayan Torres and Lauren Wilson all scored goals. Caitlin Schroeder finished with two assists while Halie Vaughan and LaDue each had one assist. Only ninth and 10th graders played per Oglethorpe County’s request.
Jefferson closes its season Thursday against region foe Stephens County. The Dragons sit in third place in 8-AAAA with a 2-2 record.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.