After taking a defeat in their last region game of the 2018 season, the East Jackson Lady Eagles soccer team was looking for a “boost” as the playoffs loom next week.
They found the boost at Cedar Shoals last Friday. The Lady Eagles put together an impressive performance, downing Cedar Shoals 8-0. Five goals came in the second half including three in the last eight minutes of play.
“I was hoping for a better outcome with Morgan County,” head coach Ruth Wilson said. “ That was our first match after spring break and we had a hard time getting things going.
“Once things got moving, we played much better. Unfortunately, we couldn’t make up the goal deficit.
“The Cedar Shoals game, as usual, was a fun game. We were able to move girls around on the field to play in positions that they don’t usually get to play. We needed that boost to our confidence as we head into a tough game against Flowery Branch on Thursday.”
The Lady Eagles are the No. 4 seed for Region 8-AAA in the state playoffs. The team will play at Greater Atlanta Christian next week in the first round. This Thursday’s game at Flowery Branch is the final regular-season game.
For the rest of this story, see the April 18 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS' SOCCER: East Jackson girls find boost before state playoffs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry