BASEBALL: Tigers pick up two wins as regular season nears the end

After dropping four of five games, the Commerce Tiger baseball team was looking to turn its season around last week.
That’s exactly what the team did as it took down Tallulah Falls and Athens Christian.
•Commerce 2, Tallulah Falls 0 (FRIDAY): The Tigers’ two runs came in the top of the first inning when Chandler Martin plated Colby Rogers and Ty Davis. Martin finished the game with one hit, as did Rogers, Davis, Chase Bridges and Evan Davis. Martin also recorded the team’s lone stolen base.
On the mound, Nate Ray led the defensive charge for the Tigers, pitching all seven innings. Ray gave up only two hits and recorded six strikeouts. As a group, the Tigers’ defense committed two errors.
•Commerce 2, Athens Christian 1 (LAST TUESDAY): The Tigers had to hold off the Eagles’ rally in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the win. Charlie Ledford put together a stout performance pitching. Ledford pitched a complete game, recording eight strikeouts, giving up only three hits and allowing just the one run. The Tigers’ defense committed no errors.
At the plate, Rogers recorded three hits. Martin connected twice for hits. Ledford, Ty Davis and Sam Roach all recorded a hit. Martin and Rogers also recorded two stolen bases apiece. TJ Trudnak recorded one.
