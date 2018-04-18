BASEBALL: Panthers close series with win, fall short of second-place finish

Jackson County missed out on a runner-up finish in Region 8-AAA, but rode home with something to smile about at least.
After suffering a 9-1 loss at Hart County in the opener of a doubleheader Friday — officially locking them out of second place — the Panthers (11-15) answered with an 11-2 drubbing of the Bulldogs in the nightcap. The win salvaged a No. 3 seed out of Region 8-AAA in the state tournament.
“I tip my cap to my kids for battling, because they don’t quit,” Jackson County coach Jonathan Gastley said. “I told them after Game 1, I’ll take the blame for that one. That was on me. You’re fighting for a three seed now, so we’ve got to go out and play and get after it.”
Walker Fryer threw 6 1/3 innings in the nightcap, reaching his pitch-count limit, to earn the win. The junior allowed three hits, two runs (one earned) and three walks while striking out six.
“Every time we run him out there he’s done a great job for us,” Gastley said. “He competes. He’s a competitor … He threw really well (Friday) night, so I’m very proud of him.”
The Panthers finished with 11 hits as Zac Saine (2-for-4, RBI), Tanner Crump (2-for-4, RBI), Reed Drake (2-for-4, two RBIs) all produced multi-hit games. Paul Foley (1-for-4) also contributed with a pair of RBIs.
“I was very proud of the way they came out offensively (Friday) in Game 2,” Gastley said. “We’ve just got to build off it and get ready for next week and get ready for the playoffs.”
For the rest of this story, see the April 18 edition of The Jackson Herald.
