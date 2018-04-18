TENNIS: Region runner-up Dragons hope to play for more at state

The Jefferson boys’ tennis team missed out on a region title again but coach Dawson Bryan pointed out another trophy is still up for grabs as the state tournament gets started.
The Dragons lost 3-0 to North Oconee last Wednesday in the 8-AAAA finals. State tournament play began on Tuesday.
“We’re just hoping that maybe we get a chance to see (North Oconee) again and play for a little bit bigger trophy,” Bryan said.
The loss in the region finals left the Dragons with the runner-up trophy for the fourth year in a row.
While the team had hoped to finally claim a region title banner, it will still benefit from what could be a good draw in the Class AAAA bracket.
“We said, look, we want a one or two seed out of the region because it’s a really good draw,” Bryan said. “Obviously, we wanted to win ... We definitely thought we had the team to get it done. Hats off to North Oconee. They played really well.”
After having beaten the Titans 3-2 during the regular season, the Dragons dropped the first set at all five positions in last Wednesday’s finals. Though No. 1 singles player Marcus Berninger took a lead in his second set, the rest of the Dragon lineup wasn’t able to rebound as North Oconee recorded three straight-set wins to clinch another 8-AAAA title.
