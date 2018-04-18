TRACK AND FIELD: Commerce off to good start at Area 4-A meet

After the first day of the Area 4 1-A Public meet, the Commerce High School boys’ and girls’ track teams are in control of the event.
The meet started Monday and ends today (Wednesday). After the first day, the boys’ squad is up by 41 points over second-place Greene County. The Tigers are led by first-place performances from Brandon Martin (3,200-meter run), Easley Smith (discus throw) and Tucker Flint (pole vault).
Other top performers include Greyson Burke (second place, pole vault), Shannon Segars and Chaz Thomas (second and third place, long jump), Easley Smith (third place, shot put) and J.J. Morris (second place, 3,200-meter run).
The Lady Tigers are in a tighter race than the Tigers. The Lady Tigers’ lead is only seven points over Greene County. The top-four teams are separated by only 10 points.
First-place finishers for the Lady Tigers were Skylar Arnston (pole vault) and Kate Massey (1,600-meter run). Other top finishers included DayJahana Wood (sixth place, long jump), Simeyah Rakestraw and Jessica Chavez (third and fourth place, discus throw), Rakestraw and Ziah Browner (fourth and fifth place, shot put) and Brittany Webb (third place, 1,600-meter run).
The meet is being contested at Greene County High School.
