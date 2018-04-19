Sheila Rebecca Michael-Shelor, 48, passed away on Tuesday April 17, 2018.
A native of Clarke County, Ms. -Shelor was preceded in death by her father, John C. Michael. She worked for Southeast Mortgage.
Survivors in addition to her mother, Manira Wardlaw Michael, include her son, Devin Michael-Shelor; siblings, David Rene Michael, John Darren Michael, Renata Caroline Cotton, and Maria Beth Michael; and fiancé; Robert Fallica.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 21, at 2 p.m. at Hebron Christian Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to your favorite charity. Flowers are accepted.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Sheila Shelor (04-17-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry