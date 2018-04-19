Wanda Nash (04-18-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Wanda Jean Adams Nash, 77, passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Avery Place Assisted Living in Winterville, Ga.
Mrs. Nash was born in Danielsville on August 25, 1940, the daughter of the late Otha M. Adams and Valley Leigh McCurdy Adams. She was a unit manager having worked with the Georgia Department of Human Resources and was of the Baptist denomination. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Garnett Nash; and sister, Elsie Kathryn Adams.
Survivors include her sons, Jeffery N. Nash, Gulf Breeze, Fla. and Kerry M. Nash, Athens; grandchildren, Kala Renee Nash-Brumitt, Danielsville, Zachary Taylor Nash, Danielsville, and Neil P. Nash, Gulf Breeze, Fla.; sisters, Bonnie Hall Standard, Danielsville, and Dottie Coile, Colbert.
Funeral services will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 21. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7 until 9 p.m. on Friday evening. The family is at the home of her son, Kerry M. Nash.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army; 484 Hawthorne Ave., Athens, GA.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
