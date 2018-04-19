Linda Matheson (04-19-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, April 19. 2018
SENECA, SC - Linda Jean Smith Matheson, 61, wife of Thomas Melvin Matheson, 179 Old Grove Road, Seneca, passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018, at Oconee Medical Center.

Born in Jackson County, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Castelow Smith and Susie Clark Smith. Mrs. Matheson was an administrative coordinator at Clemson University.

Survivors include a daughter, Misty Dawn Edwards and husband Ben. Minneapolis, Minn.; sisters, Kathryn Parks, Lula, Ga., Sara Arro, Alto, Ga., Barbara Minish, Maysville, Ga., and Sue Emily, Homer, Ga.; grandchildren, Brayden Sutherland, Baylee Parr, Brenley Edwards, Britton Edwards; and great-grandchild, Macie Sutherland.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 22, at the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April, 21, at Sandifer Funeral Home.
The family is at their respective homes.

Flowers accepted Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

Sandifer Funeral Home, Westminster, SC, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

