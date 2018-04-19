Denzil Ray Capps Sr. (04-17-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Denzil Ray Capps, Sr., 93, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Mr. Capps was preceded in death by his wife of almost 73 years, Vera Viola Capps; parents, Denzil Evenda Capps and Bertha Beatrice Capps; and siblings, Donna Ellen Mount, James Milledge Capps and Donald Douglas Capps. He retired as a mechanic from Railoc Company Inc. and had also been the owner of two service stations in Joliet and Plainfield, Ill, as well as working for Rod Baker Ford Company in Plainfield, Ill.
Survivors include his three children, Denzil Ray Capps Jr. (Alice), Sherman Capps (Lynn) and Theresa Jones (Kenneth); siblings, Charlie Capps, Lilly May Fisher, Mary McKinnon, Wilburn Capps, Jean Mustard, Bert Mitchell, Louise Lowe and Sue Loy; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 22, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
