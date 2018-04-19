Man totals two police cars after officer-involved shooting

Two Jefferson police cars were totaled Wednesday night following an officer-involved shooting.
Jefferson Police Department officers were called to the Morgans Creek subdivision around 11:15 p.m. on April 18 for reports of a possible home invasion with shots fired.
When two officers got out of their vehicles, the suspect, Kenneth Hazelrig, 39, 81 Aberdeen Ct., Jefferson, walked from a dark area and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the officers while approaching them quickly, according to JPD chief Joe Wirthman.
One of the officers shot towards Hazelrig, but did not strike him.
He allegedly sought cover behind a patrol car and pointed the apparent gun again. More shots were fired and Hazelrig allegedly took the patrol car. He drove to the end of the cul-de-sac before returning and striking another patrol car. Both vehicles were totaled.
Hazelrig was booked into the Jackson County Jail, but has since been transported back to an area hospital.
He faces charges of felony theft by taking, two counts of felony interference with government property and two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
The JPD officers were reportedly forced to move out of the way as the suspect sped down the road. Wirthman said both officers are O.K.
“I’m just thankful that the officers are alright,” he said.
Criminal and administrative investigations have been opened.
The administrative investigation will determine whether the officer followed policy when firing his weapon. Wirthman said the officer was in fear of his life. He has been put on administrative leave with pay.
