Bridges: Diamond Doggs benefit from steady hand of leadership

The Winder-Barrow High School baseball team is headed for the postseason once again, and in reality it should surprise no one.
Going into this week’s final regular season region series against Lanier High School, WBHS was tied for first place but held the tiebreaker against 8-AAAAAA foe Gainesville. This is happening in a spring after one of the most successful baseball seasons in school history which did not end in a state championship.
Despite losing several key players to graduation and facing what many felt would be a rebuilding season, the Diamond Doggs have played well in 2018 and are primed once again to host an upcoming opening-round state playoff series.
It’s not really a mystery as to the program’s long-term success. Yes, WBHS has had quality players on the diamond in recent years, but good players come and go pretty quickly at this level.
One face in the Bulldogg dugout which hasn’t changed in a long time is that of head coach Brian Smith. The WBHS mentor has been in this for the long haul at Winder-Barrow and the program, school, players and community are all benefiting from it.
In the years guiding the program, Smith hasn’t changed much. He is certainly still the same low-key coach I first met back in the spring of 2009 after we first launched the Barrow Journal.
In watching him during games, he never seems to get rattled. His cool, calm and collected manner without a doubt carries over to his players. I honestly don’t recall ever seeing Smith get that upset during a game.
It’s almost unheard of in baseball, including the high school level, for a head coach or manager to stay so calm.
Yet Smith seldom, that I remember, even complains about balls and strikes that are called by the home plate umpire.
If he does discuss something with an umpire, it is done so in a quiet tone. One certainly wouldn’t see him yelling or carrying on or throwing things the way I have seen it done by other high school coaches.
It’s one thing to have a successful season every once in a while. Talent dictates that is going to happen. However, to win practically every spring has to go beyond just having good players.
At times the talent base will not be as deep and other teams will have successful seasons. However, it has become so commonplace for the WBHS Diamond Doggs to enjoy success on an annual basis, it really comes as no surprise anymore. On the surface that sounds like a dangerous thing but Smith clearly knows how to connect with his players and his message is getting through season after season.
Regardless of how far this season advances, it has already been another successful campaign for the program which has a long history of quality teams. It’s not as easy as some might think to put together quality seasons and advance to the playoffs. Consider the fact that Apalachee High School, despite its hard work, is still trying to get inside the postseason door for the first time. The Wildcats are not exactly a young program anymore and have now been officially eliminated once again this season.
Success is never guaranteed. When you reach the point where you expect it, you know you have reached a different level. All one has to do is look at the WBHS program for an example of that.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Diamond Doggs benefit from steady hand of leadership
