Softball: BCA sweeps past Peachtree Academy, advances to semifinals

The Bethlehem Christian Academy softball team had no problems in its GICAA quarterfinal series with Peachtree Academy on Thursday, sweeping a doubleheader, 18-1 and 16-1, to advance to the state semifinals.
The Knights will either travel to Woodstock to take on The King's Academy or host Holy Ground Baptist Academy in the Final Four. A date and time has not been set yet.
The Knights made quick work of Peachtree Academy, winning both games in three innings.
Mycah Baker and Lindzie Owen homered in the first game. Clancy Borbeau pitched both games, allowing just two runs and seven hits over six innings of combined work.
See more coverage in the April 25 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
