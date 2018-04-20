Baseball: Bulldoggs beat Lanier, claim second straight region title

Friday, April 20. 2018
The Winder-Barrow baseball team rallied for a 4-3 win at Lanier on Friday and won its second straight GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA championship.
It's the first time the Bulldoggs have won back-to-back region titles since 1979-1980.
Sixth-ranked Winder-Barrow (18-10, 11-4 region) scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning on doubles by Brady House and Hunter Marsh to take a 4-3 lead over the Longhorns and Zack Smith pitched the Bulldoggs the rest of the way from there. Smith went 4 2/3 scoreless innings, surrendering just four hits and a walk while striking out six.
Marsh led the Bulldoggs at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI.
The Bulldoggs will wrap up the regular season Saturday with a non-region game at Heritage-Conyers. They'll open the Class AAAAAA playoffs at home Thursday with a best-of-three series against Dunwoody, the No. 4 seed from Region 7.
See more coverage in the April 25 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
