Terrell: Who is George Soros?

A search of the internet presents various articles on the man identified as one of the world’s largest donors to radical left-wing organizations and politicians around the world.
His net worth is estimated to be around $25.2 billion and he doesn’t hesitate to spend money for left-wing causes.
Not bad for the son of a Hungarian Jewish lawyer who had to pose as a Christian during World War ll.
So, just who is George Soros and what is his role in American politics?
For openers, Forbes Magazine, in February 2017, reported Soros to be the world’s richest hedge fund manager-investor, the 19th richest person in the world, and one of America’s 400 wealthiest Americans.
It’s interesting that this European made his fortunes playing capitalist games and then converted into a left-wing mogul.
The Soros family survived the Nazi invasion during World War II by hiding their Jewish heritage. Following the war George, a teenager, moved to England to continue his education. As he grew older, he developed a penchant for anti-nationalism, a feeling that has remained with him throughout his life.
His biographer, Michael T. Kaufmann, once said that Soros felt he possessed “extra-ordinary powers, of even being God-like” and as he grew he continued his mission of destiny and power.
After making his billions, he apparently became disillusioned with capitalism and set his sights on a liberal pathway in politics and society.
This is the man who spent about $27 million in 2004 trying to defeat President George Bush in his campaign for his second term.
Then he reportedly gave Hillary Rodham Clinton another $24 million in her quest for the American Presidency in 2016.
The billionaire had become unhappy with Barack Obama who, according to one published report, “…displayed an insufficient aggression while in pursuit of liberal ideals.”
Internet reports indicate that over the years the Hungarian with dual citizenship (United States and Hungary) has given hundreds of millions of dollars to thousands of liberal and ultra-liberal organizations, including Planned Parenthood, immigrant groups and voter registration groups.
The Republican Party has long been a target. Soros would also like to see a stronger United Nations with more control over the sovereignty of America.
In October 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported Soros had placed $18 billion in a fund for his Open Society Foundation guaranteeing funding for promoting left-wing groups.
Rebecca Hagelin, writing for The Washington Times (TWT), last February said, “Make no mistake: George Soros and his minions will do everything in their power to undermine Mr. Trump and conservative elected officials.
Mr. Soros loves the establishment and the deep state because he is one of them.”
She went on to say that Soros’ money has been traced to the #Resist movement, as well as the #disrupt the presidential inauguration.
In her TWT article, Hagelin also said Soros spends millions on open borders campaigns and illegal immigration “…in order to achieve a permanent progressive majority.”
We are beginning to see the left more interested in building a power base that will always be subject to their whims and wishes.
They are using specific terminology in their fight. The left will guide you to a fantasy land using words like justice, progress and fact-checkers. Their mission is to divide and conquer and they have no rules to follow. It is no longer a gentleman’s duel on equal ground.
America must understand that the tactics being used such as demonstrations, shout-downs, the suppression of free speech, riots and the destruction of property are not the tools that work best in a republic or a democracy.
The enemies of this country are multiple and they are engaged in the destruction of America as we know it.
For more information on Soros, Google and read the IRS forms of the Soros Open Society.
Look at the Tides Foundation and the National Immigration Forum.
Check out DiscovertheNetworks.org, InfluenceWatch.org and AmericanEvangelicals.com.
Soros isn’t the only enemy, but his is a serious threat and he doesn’t hide his intentions.
The billionaire publicly stated in a 1997 Atlantic Monthly article, “The main enemy of the Open Society, I believe is no longer the communist but the capitalist threat.”
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: Who is George Soros?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry