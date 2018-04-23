Judge offers outlook on juvenile court system

It’s a sad fact that crimes among juveniles are increasing, including violent crimes.
In one recent case just this year, a Madison County High School student was found at school with a loaded pistol in his backpack, sending shockwaves through the community and increasing safety concerns for parents of school age children.
That event was followed just days after by the news of the deadly Parkland high school shooting in Broward County, Florida that took the lives of 17 students and staff and wounded many more.
And no one is more aware of the increase in such crimes in this area than Warren Caswell, juvenile court judge for the Northern Judicial Circuit Court, which includes Madison County. Caswell oversees the cases of each child who comes through the juvenile court system in this area.
“We have seen an increase in the number and severity of violent acts over the last year and a half,” Judge Caswell said. “There has been a real uptick, including a handful of incidents in Madison County, not all involving guns. And that’s not just for our district, that is statewide.”
Caswell said it is hard to point to a specific rhyme or reason as to why this is occurring.
But despite the increasing challenges of the job, Caswell said he remains as dedicated as ever to what he does.
“I love this job and I hope they let me do it forever,” Caswell said. “Every day I get to work to try to make life better for a child.”
On any given day his court calendar of cases can take him to any one of the five counties he serves, which besides Madison includes Elbert, Franklin, Hart and Oglethorpe.
And on a positive note, he points to the fact that at the end of 2017 he and his staff were able to send 20 children across the district home before Christmas either to their natural or adoptive parents.
“Every win is a boon to society and the community, but most especially to that child,” he said. “It has an untold effect on society at large.”
Judge Caswell has served as district juvenile court judge since Jan. 1, 2016, when he took over from Judge Christopher Nesmith, after having served as junior juvenile court judge since Jan. 1, 2009.
Since taking over in 2016, he has opened 515 “delinquency” files across the Northern Judicial Circuit. Delinquency cases are those that involve a criminal act by a juvenile (under age 18).
Of those 515, Madison County has had 115 adjudicated and currently has 13 open cases as of April 10, which is more than any other county. Madison is followed by Elbert, which has had has had 89 adjudicated with 12 open, Oglethorpe 65 with seven open, Franklin 58 with six open and Hart has had 57 with four open.
Caswell noted that these numbers do not reflect kids who were initially charged in juvenile court but ended up being tried in Superior Court as adults due to the severity of their crime, nor do they include CHINS cases or traffic offenses (speeding, license issues, DUI, etc.). CHINS stands for “children in need of services” and includes runaways, truancy issues, habitually disobedient, etc.
One case that stands out in Caswell’s mind comes from another county in the district where within the last year three middle school boys were caught selling fully automatic guns out of a school bathroom.
“Weapons in school is a growing problem that law enforcement and the court are well aware of,” he said.
So far the good news is that unlike so many other school systems across the country, this district has not lost a child to any school-related violence and Caswell said he hopes to keep it that way.
As for a young man like Parkland school shooter Nicholas Cruz, Caswell said that he is exactly what they are trying to avoid.
“That is the war we fight every single day to get them (children) what they need before something like that happens,” he said.
Caswell shared his philosophy that there are three “real professions” the clergy to heal the soul, the medical profession to heal the body and the law to heal the ills of society.
“And I might add that the juvenile court is the preventative medicine for that same society,” he said. “We try to stop those ills before they affect society.”
Caswell said that it is imperative that anyone who works in the juvenile court system has to be able to look at the perspective of the child who is in front of him or her.
“You have to empathize with where that child is,” he said. “You have to understand where they are coming from and what they live with every day.”
Children are great, he continued, they will solve a problem in their own way if you let them and give them the support they need, which is key.
JUVENILE COURT PROCESS
Delinquency and dependency cases are the two main types of cases seen in juvenile court in this district, with dependency being the most common.
Dependency cases don’t involve any crime on the child’s part, rather the child has been deprived of vital services they are not getting from a parent or guardian such as food, water, clothing and moral guidance, often because of drug use or incarceration, or both.
These are followed by CHINS cases.
The court also handles TPR cases (termination of rights), emancipation cases (these are rare), parental notification cases (medical care, abortions, etc. where the question is whether or not the court needs a parent or guardian’s consent for medical care), traffic violations and transfers to superior court.
Caswell said most kids who come before him for an offense admit guilt and then engage in what is known as a soliloquy with him where he gets to know them a little.
“I always ask them things like what (do you want), why (do you want it) and where do you want to go in your life,” Judge Caswell said. “And I get some interesting answers sometimes.”
He said sometimes it’s also clear the child in front of him has never been asked those types of questions in their life, never considered where he or she is trying to “get.” One boy had thought about it and Caswell was surprised to hear that he wanted to be a marine biologist. What the child hadn’t thought about was that he’d have to have a clean record, finish high school and attend and pay for college if he wanted to achieve that goal.
The Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) office for the district is located in Elbert County’s community service office and a new Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC) that serves this district opened in Washington-Wilkes County in mid-January. Students in custody were previously sent to the RYDC in Gainesville.
Once a child enters the juvenile justice system, they are evaluated on a detention-based point system called the “detention assessment instrument” (DAI), although the presiding judge can overrule the point system, Caswell said.
The juvenile court is structured to focus on the juvenile mind. For example, Caswell said the juvenile court process from detention to hearing (which includes the equivalent of a bench trial – judge, but no jury) is much quicker. The hearing must be held within 30 days if the child is detained by the court or within 60 days of the charge if the child is released to their parent or guardian.
“We are required by law to order the least restrictive custody possible; juvenile court is all about rehabilitation, not punishment,” Caswell emphasized, adding that that’s the main reason the process goes so much faster than what normally happens in superior court. Kids have all the rights adults have (except for a jury trial), and that includes proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
Cases are decided by a disposition from a judge, instead of a sentence and if that disposition includes a child remaining in state custody the judge also has more options than a YDC and can instead choose to send the child to a group home, rehabilitative ranch or foster care depending on each child’s circumstance.
Caswell said the worst case that he can depose includes 60 months at RYDC. These cases are reserved for the most severe crimes or for those children who have accumulated the most points through the DAI.
If a juvenile is in custody when their 18th birthday comes, they are legally an adult and the law says if they are in DJJ they must be separated from the younger population.
“If they are in custody at a juvenile facility on their 18th birthday, an officer will collect them and take them to state prison to finish their sentence,” the judge said.
Sometimes due to the severity of a crime children are transferred from juvenile to superior court, particularly if they have committed one of the “seven deadly sins” (rape, murder, aggravated assault, use of deadly weapon, etc.). Other offenses, such as a gun at school may also be transferred to superior court, based on the child’s particular history, services through the DJJ and or DAI points accumulated.
Caswell said that the case of the Madison County teen with a weapon at the high school remained in the juvenile court.
As for minor offenses, the judge may choose to “counsel and release” a student particularly if it is their first time before him and the offense is relatively innocuous, such a food fight in the cafeteria.
A step up from that is an “informal adjustment” of probation for three months with one 90-day extension, if necessary.
“This is the usual first offender sentence,” Caswell said. Examples of this disposition include behaviors like school fights, running away from home, social media offenses and traffic violations.
Stricter sentences include 24 months of probation that can be served in several forms including short-term treatment and problem management programs. Probationary dispositions can be mixed and matched at the judge’s discretion. Standards of probation include drug screens and no absences or suspensions from school.
Caswell will sometimes issue fines to students, making it a sum the child can earn and pay themselves. Sometimes the amount they owe can be forgiven at least in part by bringing their grades up at school.
“If the parent wants to take care of a fine it is more,” he said. For example, if a fine is $75 for a school fight (with evidence that the money was earned by the student), it’ll likely be $150 for the parents if they choose to pay it. He said this is to encourage the child to work to pay the fine.
An exception to this are traffic violations.
“Driving is an adult activity, so offenders must pay the adult fine,” Caswell said. For example, he said he had one juvenile driver in Madison County earlier this year who incurred a $700 fine for going 105 mph in a 55 mph zone near the middle school.
There are also some children who are in dual custody, meaning they are in the custody not only of juvenile court, but of the Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFCS).
Children are also often in need of mental health services.
“We do offer limited mental health services through Advantage Behavioral in Athens and Wellsprings in Franklin Springs,” Caswell said. He applies for and gets one annual grant each year for “psychology studies,” enough for only about seven juveniles per year.
“We are woefully underfunded for mental health,” he said. “However, (the state) DJJ has been kind and opened their coffers with detained children so they can get help quickly, and this is state, not county money.”
The morning of the interview for this article, Caswell received two requests for psych evaluations. Both children were released to the community and both sets of parents had health insurance; however, the insurance companies both denied payment for the evaluations.
And such evaluations are expensive, even on a sliding income scale. The cheapest price for psychological services is often $1,500. In cases like these, Caswell said they search anywhere they can to find funding to get help for the kids.
As far as drugs, the most common illegal substance seen in this area by far is marijuana.
“Most children I see are not doing hard drugs, though we did have one methamphetamine case recently,” he said, adding that there has also been an overall uptick in heroin use across the board, primarily because it is cheap to buy.
A GROUP EFFORT
Judge Caswell is quick to say that his job depends on the help of a network of others, such as the state department’s juvenile justice system.
“I also have two excellent part-time prosecutors, Jimmy Webb and Kevin McFarland,” Caswell said. “It’s a 24/ 7 job.”
Another valuable and relatively new addition to the DJJ are Risk Reduction Team members (RRTs). RRTs were mandated in 2014, one in each county. Their job is to find children at risk of being court-involved and develop a risk reduction plan, then monitor them on a monthly basis. The RRT is usually a school social worker. Other school faculty, DFCS, resource officers and law enforcement can also all be part of the risk reduction team.
Citing an example of where the RRT is helpful, he described a boy who comes to school with no jacket on in very cold weather. A report can be sent by the RRT to DFCS, who checks things out and informs the RRT that everything checks out at the home, however the family has fallen on hard times and is in need of food and warm clothing. The RRT, DFCS and others coordinate to make sure family members know where the food banks, clothes closets, churches and other resources are to help them get what they need.
“The process in these cases is to monitor, keep the court system out of it and see if the family can take care of things with assistance from the community,” Caswell said.
He said this program, since implemented, has soaked up about 25 percent of the court docket, which he calls “wonderful.”
Then there are the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAS), volunteers are trained to who work with DFCS on dependency cases, making sure the children are personally represented.
When asked for a wish list for the juvenile court system, Caswell doesn’t hesitate.
“Juvenile drug rehab would be the first thing, I’d be all over that,” he said. He’d also like to see some juvenile mental health facilities in the district, a group home in each of the counties and more community service providers.
GOOD OUTCOMES
One memorable example of a dependency case with a successful outcome involved a teenager who was living in a car with his two younger siblings and his mom who thought “aliens were going to get her.” They had been traveling from place to place to escape these aliens for at least a year when the children were found and removed from the mom’s custody.
Caswell said the court got the kids help, and the teenager got the high school credits he needed not only to catch up but to graduate on time with his class and has since enrolled in college with the goal to become a pediatrician. His two siblings are currently living out of state with family members.
“Just think, we may have gotten a pediatrician out of that deal,” Caswell said emotionally.
Another example was a Madison County teen addicted to meth who was a chronic runaway (CHINS case) who began stealing things to pay for his drug habit. The last offense he committed was a burglary.
“His bad behavior was accelerating and becoming extremely dangerous, both for him and for the community,” Caswell said.
He was given the stiffest disposition – 60 months in RYDC.
During that time, he began to turn his life around. He ended up paroling out on good behavior and went on with his education.
“He went to a technical school, got cleaned up and made up his mind to change — now that boy’s received his welding certificate and went on to get a two-year degree for underwater welding,” Caswell said proudly. “He’ll make more money than I ever will.”
Caswell said that young man got a letter from him telling him just how proud he is of him, as do all the kids who go on to a productive life.
“I want them to know just that, how proud I am of each of them,” he said. Caswell said he and many of the juvenile justice folks go to graduations and anything else they are invited to to show their support for the kids they care for, noting that sometimes they are the only ones there for them.
“I go to them all, if they want me there,” he said. “If not, if they don’t want me there that is fine. If not seeing ‘the judge’ again is what propels them, then so be it. They are still all ‘my kids.’”
But he added that there are always the others that they can’t reach or don’t get to in time.
“Those are always heartbreaking, but we keep on trying, we’ll always keep trying,” Caswell said.
