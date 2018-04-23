IDA discusses power plant plans with GRP official

A power company official met with local leaders April 16 to talk about water services for a planned renewable-energy power plant off Hwy. 72 in Colbert.
Carey Davis, executive vice president of Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), asked county industrial development authority (IDA) members what options are available in getting water to the planned power plant as quickly as possible. GRP aims to have the plant open by June 1, 2019. But the construction timeline is narrowing, creating greater possibility that the deadline won’t be met. GRP is under contract with the Georgia Power to have the plant running by that date and faces financial penalties for failing to meet the deadline.
Davis told the IDA that GRP is committed to the plant and that water is essential.
“We need this water,” he said. “That plant is going to be there for 30 years. And we don’t want to do any ‘nice-to-haves.’ They all need to be ‘need-to-haves.’”
The industrial authority has applied for a loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority to run a water line roughly 12 miles from Elbert County to the planned Colbert plant. That project has an estimated cost at $4.4 million. The IDA has also applied for several grants for the water line. IDA members see the plant as a way to get an estimated $1 million in annual tax revenue for Madison County. The plant will also be a major water customer for Madison County, which will purchase water at a lower rate from Elbert County, then sell it to the plant. The industrial authority is also in the process of restructuring old debts at lower interest rates to free up cash to help pay for the water line.
Davis asked the IDA what possibilities for water exist outside of running a water line from Elbert County to the plant.
IDA members were clear: none.
Madison County cannot supply GRP with water in any other way.
“The line from Elbert is a ‘need-to-have’ not a ‘nice-to-have,’” authority member Derek Doster told Davis.
IDA member Josh Chandler told Davis that running water through the existing water system to the plant is not feasible.
“We couldn’t serve our customers if we turned your tap on (without tying on to Elbert),” said Chandler.
Davis said GRP should be able to provide some up-front money to get construction underway. But no dollar figures were discussed.
And the entire water project is in limbo for the moment, because the IDA is waiting for approval from GEFA for the loan. The authority is also expecting word on potential grant funding. But the loan status should become clear in May. Elberton is also waiting on approval of its GEFA loan for its portion of the project. Meanwhile, attorneys for both the IDA and GRP are working on a “memorandum of understanding.” Madison County is including insurance provisions so the county won’t be left on the hook for the cost of the water line if the company fails.
GRP and the county are also negotiating how large a water tank will be put on GRP property. That tank will be paid for by the company. It will be the property of the IDA, but GRP won’t be taxed on the tank. If large enough, the tank could also serve other customers on the IDA system. The authority is seeking a three-million-gallon tank.
State Sen. Frank Ginn was on hand Monday and asked Davis to attend the authority’s meeting. Ginn urged the two groups to work together to get plans ironed out so the project can proceed. He asked if it would be feasible for the IDA to borrow the money from GRP for the project and pay it back over 10 years through water sales. IDA chairman Bruce Azevedo said that would equal roughly $40,000 in monthly payments and would not be something the IDA could do.
Ginn said getting the project done will lead to jobs, water sales and tax revenues.
“We’re just trying to make this successful for everyone involved,” he said.
In another matter, utility director Steve Shaw said the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has asked the IDA to assist in getting water to an 18-home subdivision on an unpermitted water system that is not functioning properly off Hwy. 29 South. The estimated cost of running the line from Hwy. 29 would be about $100,000. The IDA does not have the funds to do this, but Sen. Frank Ginn said that if the state is requesting help getting water to the homes, then grant funds might be available and the project might prove worthwhile.
The board also approved several policy amendments Monday, including a change that will include a five-percent charge for all credit/debit transactions on water payments. IDA members said this isn’t for profit, but simply to recoup the costs the IDA incurs in handling payments through credit card companies. Other changes include an increase in late payment charges. All water customers delinquent by 30 days will face a 15-percent fee. Another $25 will be added if the account reaches 45 days in arrears. The IDA is also addressing its fees for inspecting water systems in subdivisions. Minor subdivisions will include a $100 plan review fee and a $100 per day inspection fee. Major subdivisions will include a $250 plan review fee and a $150 per day inspection fee.
