The parents of a 1-year old child accidentally shot by his 2-year old brother at their Hull home March 21 turned themselves in to the sheriff’s office April 15 on charges of reckless conduct.
James Tyler Doster, 26, and Hannah Elaine Smith, 23, both of Hull, were each charged with one count of reckless conduct.
Madison County Sheriff’s Captain Jimmy Patton said the couple remained in jail Monday night (April 15) and were expected to have a bond hearing on Tuesday.
Their 1-year old son that was accidentally shot after the older brother found an unsecured semi-automatic handgun in the bedroom of the Woodland Lane home. The child sustained injuries to his shoulder and was later transferred from Piedmont Athens Regional to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta. Smith was at home with the children when the incident occurred and Doster was at work.
The boy has since been released and is doing well, Patton said.
The matter was investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFCS).
Parents of 1-year old shooting victim charged
