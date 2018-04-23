Political forum to be held Thursday at Farm Bureau office

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Monday, April 23. 2018
The Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB will be hosting a Political Forum at the Farm Bureau office on Thursday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.