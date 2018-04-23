Marsha Knight (04-19-18)

Marsha Gail Knight, 60, passed away on April 19, 2018.
Mrs. Knight was the daughter of the late Frank Davis and Modell Woodruff Montgomery. Mrs. Knight was preceded in death by her son, Thomas "Tommy" Ray Knight.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Anthony "Tony" Knight; children, Frankie Dale Knight, Carrie Knight (Mark) Tegeder; brothers, Jeff Davis, Michael Montgomery, and Timothy Montgomery; sisters, Lynette Casey, Shirley Patton, and Trish Fortner; eight grandchildren, Anthony Bassett (Lynsey Steininger), Ashley Bassett (Taylor) Roland, Hailey Tegeder, Austin Knight, Bryson Knight, Mickey Clark, Tommy Lee Knight and Mallory Knight; and two great-grandchildren, Rilee Bassett and Jaxon Whitlock.
Funeral services will be held at Smith Memory Chapel on Monday April 23, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Kenneth Morrell officiating. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
