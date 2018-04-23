WINDER - Tamara Leigh Steed Puckett, 56, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Mrs. Puckett retired from the People's Bank as a bank teller. She was preceded in death by her father, George William "G.W." Steed.
Survivors include her husband, Donald L. Puckett, Winder; son, Andrew James Puckett; mother, Shirley Everett Steed; and brother, George William Steed, Jr.
The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Mrs. Tamara Leigh Steed Puckett will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Bo Davis officiating. Burial will follow the service at Chapel Christian Church Cemetery in Winder. The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday evening, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Tamara Puckett (04-21-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry