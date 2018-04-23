Ralph Hadden (04-20-18)

PENDERGRASS - Ralph Elroy Hadden, 84, passed away on Friday, April 20, 2018.
Mr. Hadden was born in Richmond County, Ga., the son of the late Robert Lum Hadden and Daisy Dorothy Maddox Hadden. Mr. Hadden was retired from the Atlanta Journal and Constitution, where he was a Photo Engraver. He was a member and trustee at Pond Fork Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Korean War. Mr. Hadden was preceded in death by his first wife, Caroline Joyce Hadden; and his infant daughter, Rhonda Lori Hadden.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Benefield Hadden, Pendergrass; daughters, Cindy Buckner and her husband John, Conyers, Tina Hadden, Conyers; step-son, David Tanner, Commerce; grandchildren, Johnathan (Christi) Buckner, Lori (Jeff) Hopkins, Mark Buckner, Cristy (Shaun) Cashwell, Michael (Nicole) Buckner, Jennifer (Miguel) DeLacruz, Kathryn Tanner; and seven great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 23, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Johnny Knight officiating. The burial will follow in the Lilburn Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. with his family serving as pallbearers.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
