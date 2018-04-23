ATHENS - Willie J. Epps, 97, passed away Thursday April 19, 2018.
Mr. Epps was the son of the late Seab and Cora Epps of Madison County. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Ethel of 66 years. A member of Oconee Heights Baptist Church and a Deacon for many years, he was retired from UGA and made his home at Iris Place in Athens.
Survivors include two daughters, Betty Davis Ellis, Hull, and Virginia Zambo, Texas; three grandchildren, Jane Craig, Glenn Davis, and Lisa Davis; six great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at Batts & Bridges Funeral Home, Athens. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Oconee Height Baptist Church in Athens. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens.
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
Willie J. Epps (04-19-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry