Denzil Capps Sr. (02-15-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Denzil Ray Capps, Sr., 93, passed away Thursday, February 15, 2018.
Mr. Capps was preceded in death by his wife of almost 73 years, Vera Viola Capps; parents, Denzil Evenda Capps and Bertha Beatrice Capps; and siblings, Donna Ellen Capps, James Milledge Capps and Donald Douglas Capps. He retired as a mechanic from Railoc Company Inc. and had also been the owner of two service stations in Joliet and Plainfield, Ill., as well as working for Rod Baker Ford Company in Plainfield, Ill. Mr. Capps served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II.
Survivors include his three children, Denzil Ray Capps Jr. (Alice), Sherman Capps (Lynn) and Theresa Jones (Kenneth); brothers and siblings, Charlie Capps, Lilly May Capps, Mary Hellen Capps, Wilburn Lee Capps, Melba Jean Capps, Bertha Fay Capps, Louise Capps and Glenda Sue Capps; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 22, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. is in charge of arrangements.
