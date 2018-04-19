Sheila Rebecca Michael-Shelor, 48, passed away on Tuesday April 17, 2018.
A native of Clarke County, Ms. Michael-Shelor was preceded in death by her father, John C. Michael. She worked for Southeast Mortgage.
Survivors in addition to her mother, Manira Wardlaw Michael, include her son, Devin Michael-Shelor; siblings, David Rene Michael, John Darren Michael, Renata Caroline Cotton, and Maria Beth Michael; and fiancé; Robert Fallica.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 21, at 2 p.m. at Hebron Christian Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to your favorite charity. Flowers are accepted.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Sheila Michael-Shelor (04-17-18)
